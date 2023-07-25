Taylor Swift gets congratulations from legendary artist whose chart record she tied

Among the many Billboard chart milestones that Taylor Swift has achieved in the past few months is a particularly impressive one: She has four albums in the top 10, which hasn’t been done by a living artist since 1966. Now, the guy who did it in 1966 is offering his congratulations.

Music legend Herb Alpert — trumpeter, Grammy and Tony winner and cofounder of A&M Records — went on TikTok to deliver a message to Taylor. The 88-year-old artist said, “Hi Taylor, this is Herb Alpert. I’ve been getting calls from all over the world from publications wanting to know how do I feel about you breaking my record of — I don’t know — 150 years ago.”

“I feel great!” he continued. “I think you’re a wonderful artist, sincere, you’re gracious and you deserve it. You deserve it all. Congratulations.”

Alpert knows musical talent. As the cofounder of A&M Records, he brought the world The Police, Bryan Adams, Squeeze and Janet Jackson in the ’80s and classic rockers Styx, Joe Cocker, Cat Stevens and Peter Frampton in the ’70s.

Taylor’s four top 10 albums are Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Lover and folklore.

