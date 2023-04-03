Taylor Swift gifts superfan autographed fedora during Texas concert

We don’t know about you, but a Taylor Swift fan from Texas is feeling “22” after the singer gifted him her autographed fedora at her show in Arlington Sunday night.

Jaylan Ford, a street performer well known in the Arlington community, was the lucky recipient of the hat as Taylor closed out her three-night run at AT&T Stadium in that city.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Ford’s $1,500 floor seat was purchased with the proceeds of a GoFundMe fundraiser his mother set up earlier this year to pay for her son to see his favorite artist. “Jaylan dances to bring smiles to faces and loves dancing for the city!!” she wrote. “Let’s show Jaylan that we love him back and get him to Taylor Swift.”

Fans kicked in more than three grand in response.

Ford told the paper that security guards approached him ahead of the Red part of Taylor’s show, and he found himself in front of the stage, where Taylor placed the fedora she wore for her performance of “22” in his hands. The exchange was documented on TikTok.

“I’m never taking this off,” Ford told the paper. “I’m never going to forget this moment.”

Meanwhile, Sunday night’s show set a record: Taylor’s the first artist ever to do three straight days at AT&T Stadium. Over those three days, she played for nearly 211,000 people.

