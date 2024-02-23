Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Gives Her Hat To A Young Fan In Sydney With Incurable Brain Cancer

February 23, 2024 12:52PM EST
After a delay for weather, 81,000 fans flooded back into the stadium in Sydney, Australia for her first of four sold out Eras Tour shows. Boyfriend Travis Kelce was there along with Katy Perry and Australia’s Prime Minister.

One stand out moment happened when earlier in the day, a nine-year-old fan battling incurable brain cancer posted on social media a pic holding a sign asking for Taylor’s “22” hat…and she got it during the show!!!

