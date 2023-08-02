Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Hands Out $55 Million In Bonuses To Her Tour Crew

August 2, 2023 6:52AM EDT
Taylor Swift is gunning for that “Best Boss” mug handing out $55 million in bonuses to her crew.

Her ‘Eras Tour’ is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing tour in music history and she covered everybody who had a part.

Even the 50 or so truckers who have been hauling her equipment across the country each got $100,000. Her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and literally everyone on the payroll got a boost!

