Taylor Swift has now been #1 for a “Fortnight,” but her 14-spot Hot 100 domination shrinks to three

“Fortnight” means two weeks, and that’s officially now long Taylor Swift‘s song of the same name has been the #1 track in the country.

The first single from The Tortured Poets Department has held onto the top spot of the Hot 100 for a second week, though she wasn’t able to maintain her total chart domination. On April 29, as previously reported, the entire top 14 was made up of songs from Taylor’s new album. As of May 6, she’s “only” got three songs in the top 10: “Fortnight,” plus “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” at #9 and “Down Bad” at #10.

In fact, the top five is now made up of three artists who’ve never been there before: Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” is #4; Tommy Richman‘s “Million Dollar Baby” is #2; Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is #3. Shaboozey is also featured on Beyoncé‘s album Cowboy Carter.

Plus, Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things” and Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control,” which peaked at #2 and #1 earlier this year, respectively, are both back in the top 10. Hozier‘s “Too Sweet,” which topped the chart two weeks ago, is at #7.

