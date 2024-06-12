Taylor Swift hits the town with famous friends in London between Eras Tour shows

And by the way, she’s going out tonight.

Taylor Swift stepped out for a star-studded dinner with friends in London in between stops on the U.K. leg of The Eras Tour on Tuesday.

The pop superstar dined with Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Chrissie Hynde, Danielle Haim and Este Haim, according to photos published by Daily Mail. The crew spent the night at the Argentinean restaurant Casa Cruz in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.

Taylor wore a black corset top with matching pants under an oversized gray blazer coat during the outing. She accessorized with burgundy pumps and a clock chocker necklace. It’s the same piece she wore to this year’s Grammys, the evening Midnights won Album of the Year and when she announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Eras Tour resumes in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, with three shows in that city before a concert in Cardiff, Wales. She follows that up with a run of shows in London.

The Thursday, June 13, concert also marks a milestone on the most successful stadium tour of all time — it’s the 100th Eras Tour show. How Taylor managed to line the 100th concert up to occur on the 13th, her lucky number, is anyone’s guess, but she did tell us she’s a “Mastermind,” after all.

