Taylor Swift is ‘Billboard”s Top Artist of the Year, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” is top Hot 100 song

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Billboard has named Taylor Swift its Artist of the Year for 2023.

Just look at the evidence: During the 2023 chart year, Taylor placed 13 albums on the publications Top 200 albums chart, including Midnights and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which both hit #1. Midnights is the #2 album for the entire year, while Lover, originally released in 2019, also made the top 10.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) came out after the publication’s year-end cut off date of October 21, so it wasn’t included in the data that determined the year-end album placings.

Taylor also placed 44 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Cruel Summer,” “Karma” and “Anti-Hero,” this year.

Taylor is now the first act to be Billboard’s #1 Top Artist in three different decades: She previously held the title in 2015 and 2009. She’s also the second act to be Top Artist three times, following Adele. It speaks to Taylor’s longevity as a chart dynamo that her three Top Artist rankings took place over a 14-year span: the longest of any act.

Meanwhile, country star Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” — which spent 16 weeks at #1 — is the #1 Hot 100 hit of 2023. The rest of the top 10 are as follows:

2. Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

3. SZA, “Kill Bill”

4. Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

5. Metro Boomin, The Weekend, 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

6. Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

7. The Weekend and Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

8. Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

9. SZA, “Snooze”

10. Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “I’m Good”

