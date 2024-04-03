Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Is Now Officially On Forbes’ Billionaire List

April 3, 2024 11:04AM EDT
Taylor Swift is officially checking in on Forbes‘ annual billionaires list with an estimated personal fortune of $1.1 billion. She’s the first musician in history to get there based solely based on her music and live performances., though her real estate portfolio is also a major factor.

The Eras Tour brought in over $1 billion in revenue since its launch in March 2023 and the concert film from that tour is the highest-grossing concert film of all time ($261 million at the box office). 

