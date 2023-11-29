Taylor Swift is Spotify’s most-streamed global artist for 2023, “Flowers” is top global song

Spotify has released its end-of-year stats, featuring the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of 2023. To the surprise of nobody, Taylor Swift is the platform’s most-streamed artist globally, with more than 26 billion streams since January 1.

To mark this accomplishment, Spotify has made it so that when you play a Taylor Swift song, the progress bar will change to match the song’s Era color and the progress button will become a sparkle. Top Taylor listeners will also receive a special thank-you message from her.

Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Drake are numbers 2, 3 and 4, respectively, on the list of top streamed artists globally.

As far as Spotify’s top global songs, Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” was number one, followed by SZA‘s “Kill Bill,” Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” and “Seven” by Jung Kook of BTS featuring Latto. Also in the top 10: “Calm Down,” “Anti-Hero” and “Cruel Summer.”

The most-streamed global album was, for the second year in a row, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. That was followed by Swift’s Midnights, SZA’s SOS and The Weekend’s Starboy.

The top songs for the U.S. only were slightly different: Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” was tops, followed by “Kill Bill” and “Flowers.” In addition, Morgan’s One Thing at a Time was the #1 streamed album of 2023 in the U.S., followed by SOS and Midnights.

Spotify users can also access their personal Wrapped experiences starting Wednesday.

