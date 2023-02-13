Taylor Swift is the only woman to make ‘﻿Forbes﻿’ annual list of top 10 highest paid entertainers

ABC

Forbes has released its annual list ranking the 10 celebrities who were the industry’s highest-paid entertainers last year, and only one woman made the list — Taylor Swift.

Taylor was crowned the ninth highest-grossing earner after amassing $92 million in 2022. The outlet says her fortune was a combination of streaming royalties, record sales, digital downloads and licensing.

Forbes expects Taylor will make even more this year thanks to her upcoming Eras Tour, which will take her across North America for 52 nights for an estimated nine-figure payday. Fans are also buzzing about what album she’ll rerelease next, which could further drive up her estimated wealth.

Topping this year’s roundup was the band ﻿﻿Genesis﻿ — comprised of current members Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford — with a $230 million payday in 2022. The outlet says their #1 ranking is partially due to them selling their catalog to Concord Music Group for an estimated $300 million.

Other artists making the cut were Sting in second place, the Rolling Stones in seventh place and Latin superstar Bad Bunny rounding out the top 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.