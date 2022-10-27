Taylor Swift joins Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner for first-ever live performance of “exile”

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift‘s album folklore came out during the pandemic, so opportunities to perform its songs live have been few. But she finally gave one of the album’s tracks its onstage premiere Wednesday night in London.

Billboard reports that during Bon Iver‘s show at the OVO Arena Wembley, folklore contributor Justin Vernon brought Taylor out onstage for a performance of their folklore duet, “exile.” Taylor’s other folklore contributor, The National‘s Aaron Dessner, was also part of the performance.

In fan-recorded video of the moment, which has been uploaded to Twitter, Vernon calls Taylor “the most talented person in the world,” and she replies by calling both Vernon and Dessner “the most talented person in the world.”

“All right, good night everybody,” Vernon jokes after the performance. “We don’t know what to do now.”

Dessner and Vernon also contributed to Taylor’s folklore follow-up, evermore. In addition, Dessner co-wrote and co-produced four songs on the 3 a.m. edition of Taylor’s new album, Midnights, which features seven additional tracks.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.