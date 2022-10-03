Taylor Swift keeps ‘Midnights’ mayhem going with title of new song, one of her “favorites she’s ever written”

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has revealed another song title on her forthcoming new album, Midnights.

As part of her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series, Taylor plucked another ball from her spinning bingo cage and revealed it as track three: “Anti-Hero.” We now have six track titles from the album, as “Anti-Hero” joins “Maroon,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante S**t,” and “Mastermind.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Taylor says “Anti-Hero” is one of the favorite songs she’s ever written, saying it’s about her “delving into her insecurities.”

She explains the song’s theme by saying, “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.” She then jokes, “Don’t feel bad for me!”

Taylor notes, “This song really is a real guided tour throughout all of the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves. It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. I think it’s really honest.”

Taylor also announced that CDs of Midnights, featuring artwork hand-signed by her, are now for sale at her merch store. They’re available in four colors — Mahogany, Jade Green, Blood Moon and Moonstone Blue — but only until Tuesday at 11:59 pm ET.

Midnights, Taylor’s 10th studio album, is out October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.