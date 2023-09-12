Taylor Swift leads all nominees at Tuesday night’s MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee at the 2023 MTV VMAs, set for Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. She hasn’t been confirmed as performing or attending, but seeing as she has 11 nominations, she just might make an appearance.

Taylor’s nominations are all for her “Anti-Hero” video. The clip, which she directed, has earned her nods for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop and Best Direction, plus a slew of other categories; Taylor’s also up for Artist of the Year.

If Taylor wins Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” she would extend her record for most wins in the category with four: She previously won for “Bad Blood,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “All Too Well: The Short Film.” She could also be the first artist ever to win Video of the Year two years in a row, since she won last year for “All Too Well.”

If Taylor wins Best Direction, she’d tie David Fincher and Spike Jonze as the most-awarded director in VMA history, with three wins. She previously won for “The Man” and “All Too Well.”

And let’s not forget that last year at the podium, Taylor announced the release of her album Midnights. Will she announce something else if she wins? If she’s there, that is.

Next to Taylor, the other top nominees are SZA with eight and BLACK PINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Olivia Rodrigo with six each.

Performers include Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Karol G, Måneskin, Metro Boomin, Shakira and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Nicki Minaj will perform and host; Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award.