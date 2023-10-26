Taylor Swift leads the 2023 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards as a finalist in 20 categories

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards finalists have been announced, and Taylor Swift leads the pack as a finalist in 20 categories.

Other top finalists include leading male artist Morgan Wallen, who is up for 16 awards; SZA, who is also up for 16 awards, and The Weeknd, a finalist in 13 categories.

If Taylor wins Top Artist, she’ll tie Drake’s record for the most wins in that category with three. Drake is also up for the award again this year, alongside Wallen, SZA and Luke Combs.

This year, the BBMAs are offering a fresh take on the awards show concept. Set for November 19, the show will roll out performances and awards presentations across the BBMAs and Billboard social media accounts.

This is all in collaboration with Spotify Fans First, with the goal of bringing fans closer to their favorite music artists. These performances and awards presentations will take place in various locations across the globe.

“We’ve heard the fans loud and clear, and we’re excited to meet them where they are, and everywhere they want to consume music and content,” Maddy Mesevage, SVP of marketing at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “This year’s show is an epic celebration of the fans who propelled their favorite artists to the top of the Billboard charts. To thank them, we are thrilled to work with Spotify and the artists themselves to offer their most loyal fans an experience they’ll never forget.”

