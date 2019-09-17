Taylor Swift Makes Positive Impression As Mega Mentor On The Voice
A big problem that artists run into sometimes is the fight not to become jaded about music. It’s a totally natural thing too! If you think back to when you first start a job you were very excited about, remember how enthusiastic you were about doing your best. However, the passion can become a flicker of it’s former self years later. You may hit a point where you struggle to get through some days. Doing music professionally can be the same way no matter how much you love it. That’s why Taylor Swift’s passion with The Voice contestants is truly inspiring!
When Kelly Clarkson spoke about having Taylor as a special guest mentor on The Voice, she had nothing but positive comments about Swifts presence on the show. Clarkson explained, “I loved that she actually cared and invested!” She continued saying, “She cried a couple of times. She was really into it.” Blake Shelton and John Legend posted the news to their Instagrams, Shelton recalled Swift’s mentorship during her season 7 debut telling PEOPLE, “The first season that she came on, she instantly knew what to say, knew what her job was and was great at it.” Gwen Stefani felt that contestants would be able to relate to Taylor just as she does telling the outlet that her songwriting is Taylor’s “gift” “There’s so much to it, and she had so much to offer as far as advice.” I’m glad that she’s passing on that passion to these hard working contestants!
Are you excited for The Voice to Return on September 23rd? Which artist do you feel would be the most passionate mentor?