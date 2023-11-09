Taylor Swift Named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift became the most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history this year, so that earned her their title of Artist of the Year.

She’s also the female artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. She thanked fans in a statement: “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

Billie Eilish was the first winner of this award in 2019, followed by Lil Baby (2020), The Weeknd (2021) and Bad Bunny (2022).