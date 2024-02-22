Taylor Swift Named Biggest-Selling Global Artist Again, Enjoys Sydney Zoo With Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is in Sydney, Australia enjoying the zoo with girlfriend Taylor Swift as her Eras Tour plays there! There have been cameras everywhere trying to catch a glimpse of the two enjoying their time down under!

Taylor Swift is back at Sydney Zoo – this time arm in arm with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Kelce arrived down under on a private jet earlier today ahead of the Eras Tour at Accor Stadium this weekend. #9News MORE https://t.co/tAWy8MPxUL pic.twitter.com/nAjleNDAJy — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 22, 2024

Now that his season is over, he has time to join her on tour!

She has also just again been honored with the IFPI’s 2023 Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award, which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming. Swift is the first to four-peat, having previously won in 2014, 2019, 2022 and now 2023.