Taylor Swift named the Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2023

To the surprise of no one, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents artists worldwide, has crowned Taylor Swift the Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2023.

The honor recognizes that Taylor was the biggest artist in the world in 2023, based on her sales across streaming, downloads and physical music formats. Taylor has won this honor more times than any other artist in the past 11 years in which the IFPI has given it out: She also won in 2014, 2019 and 2022.

Lewis Morrison, director of charts and certifications for the IFPI, says in a statement that Taylor “continues to redefine the limits of global success.” He adds, “Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal.”

The rest of the top Global Artists of the Year for 2023 are Drake, The Weeknd, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, SZA and K-Pop acts SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

In other Taylor news, Page Six says it’s confirmed that Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has boarded a private jet en route to Australia to see Taylor perform in Sydney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.