Taylor Swift Passes Another Milestone

Taylor Swift has passed Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. There is only one group ahead of her: The Beatles!

Taylor is expected to be at The Golden Globes this Sunday, but boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be walking the red carpet with her. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will be playing in L.A. right before the Globes, and then fly back to Kansas City with his team after the game.