Taylor Swift Performed “All Too Well” On SNL In Front Of An Ex

Nov 15, 2021 @ 8:26am

Taylor Swift performed the new 10-minute version of her breakup song “All Too Well” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Everyone pretty much knows it’s based on Taylor’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Several celebrities were in attendance, including Joe Jonas, who was once the subject of another Taylor Swift breakup song.

Other celebs who showed up included Anya Taylor-Joy, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Sadie Sink, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. (Blake directed the video for Taylor’s upcoming single “I Bet You Think About Me“.)

Taylor Swift shared a TikTok of her and Selena Gomez backstage.

@taylorswiftOH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok♬ Oh no my bestie is a bad b – Luke Franchina

“Oh no, my bestie…is a bad bitch,” Taylor mouthed during the video. Afterward, in the video, Selena Gomez starts cracking up.

