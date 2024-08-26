Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift praises Charli XCX amid rumors of rift; Charli addresses Kamala tweet

August 26, 2024 1:49PM EDT
Share
Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Charli XCX opened for Taylor Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour. But on Charli’s latest album, Brat, many fans interpreted the song “Sympathy is a knife” as a diss of Taylor, leading to rumors of a rift. But based on what Taylor says about Charli in a new interview, things seem all good.

Charli, who’s engaged to 1975 drummer George Daniel, shares that she feels intimidated by another woman in “Sympathy is a knife.” She sings, “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show/  Fingers crossed behind my back/  I hope they break up quick.” Taylor, of course, briefly dated The 1975’s singer, Matt Healy.

But in a new profile of Charli in New York Magazine, Taylor says, “I’ve been blown away by [her] melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off.”

Charli tells New York Magazine, “People are gonna think what they want to think. That song is about … the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”

In the same interview, Charli addresses her infamous “Kamala is brat” tweet.

“I’m happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever,” she says. “I obviously knew what I was doing. Did I think me talking about being a messy b**** and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No. … My music is not political.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

High School Football lives on Mix 94-1
2

2024 Stark County High School Football: Week 1 Preview
3

2024 Wish-A-Thon Photo Gallery
4

Pink and daughter Willow harmonize on “What About Us” at DNC
5

There Are Over 70 Businesses In a Sign War In North Carolina