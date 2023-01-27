Taylor Swift releases “Lavender Haze” music video

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

The visuals for Taylor Swift‘s “Lavender Haze” have arrived.

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, Taylor dropped the music video for the track, which is the first song on her recent ﻿Midnights ﻿album.

The video starts with the singer lying in bed with her partner before she sits up, lights a match, and the room fills with a haze of lavender clouds. It then cuts to Taylor in the living room as she crawls across the floor towards the television, which opens into a starry aquarium. Scenes of her swimming in a purple pool are intertwined. The video ends with Taylor and her partner enjoying a party with friends before disappearing into a cloud.

The stunning “Lavender Haze” visuals come after Taylor teased it earlier in the day, sharing a short snippet along with the caption, “Meet me at midnight… …for the Lavender Haze music video premiere.”

After the midnight release, the pop singer hopped on Instagram to share a few snapshots from the video, which she wrote and directed.

“The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she wrote. “There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

Taylor continued, “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it.”

