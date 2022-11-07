Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift releases new version of “Anti-Hero” featuring Bleachers

November 7, 2022 6:15PM EST
Share
Taylor Swift releases new version of “Anti-Hero” featuring Bleachers

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has released a new version of her hit single “Anti-Hero” featuring Bleachers.

The updated track finds frontman Jack Antonoff, who co-produced Swift’s new album, Midnights, replacing the much-discussed “sexy baby” lyric with “art bro.”

“Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people,” Taylor says.

You can listen to the Bleachers version of “Anti-Hero” now via Swift’s webstore until Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The original “Anti-Hero” hit #1 on the ﻿Billboard﻿ Hot 100.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted
2

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions
3

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
4

Home For The Holidays - Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2023
5

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”