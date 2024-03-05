Taylor Swift reminds fans to vote during Super Tuesday primary

Taylor Swift is on tour in Singapore, but she’s still thinking of her fans back home and encouraging them to go to the polls.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor wrote, “Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

“Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org,” she concluded.

In January, Vote.org was forced to deny Fox News reports that Taylor is an “asset” for the Biden administration. The CEO of the organization, Andrea Hailey, wrote on social media, “Our partnership with @taylorswift13 is helping all Americans make their voices heard at the ballot box. Not a psy-op or a Pentagon asset. Just the biggest nonpartisan platform in America helping young people register & cast their vote.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.