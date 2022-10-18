Taylor Swift reveals her next ‘Midnights’ lyric and “thing that kept her up at night,” plans UK shows

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift continues to info drip on her new album Midnights, choosing her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s hometown as the location of her next lyric reveal.

At midnight, a billboard in London, England lit up with the lyric: “I polish up real nice.” It follows her previous lyric reveal, “I should not be left to my own devices.” It’s not clear which song or songs these lyrics are from, but they could be from the first single, “Anti-Hero,” given that Taylor has said it’s about her own insecurities.

The lyric reveal is part of Taylor’s partnership with Spotify; on the app’s mobile version, she’s also revealed the second thing that she says “kept her up at night” and helped inspire the album: “Fantasizing about revenge.” We can all probably think of a few folks she’d like to take revenge on.

The first thing Taylor revealed kept her up at night was “self-loathing.”

Meanwhile, E! reports that Taylor’s official U.K. website revealed that anyone who pre-orders Midnights will receive a pre-sale access code “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates.”

It’s been a minute since Taylor’s headlined a show in the U.K. She was scheduled to headline the 2020 edition of the country’s most prestigious festival, Glastonbury, but it was, of course, canceled due to the pandemic. This past July, she made a one-off appearance at a London concert by her pals HAIM.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.