Taylor Swift reveals meaning behind her new song “Karma”

It’s well documented by Swifties that the word “Karma” has a peculiar connection with Taylor Swift. It’s long been believed it’s the name of a secret album Taylor was forced to scrap prior to Reputation — and the word has popped up in the years since.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the new Midnights album, which contains a track titled “Karma.” When Taylor revealed the song’s title in the weeks leading up to Midnights‘ release, fans went wild over what the track could be about.

Now, we have our answer from Taylor. She explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, “So one of the themes about Midnights is how you’re feeling in the middle of the night and that can be intense self-hatred. You go through these very polarizing emotions when you’re up late at night and your brain just spirals.”

She continued, “It can spiral downward or it can spiral way up and you can just be really feeling yourself. And ‘Karma’ is written from a perspective of feeling, like, really happy, really proud of the way your life is, feeling like this must be a reward for doing stuff right.”

“It’s a song that I really love because I think we all need some of those moments. You know, we can’t just be beating ourselves up all the time,” Taylor added. “You have to have these moments where you’re like, ‘You know what, karma is my boyfriend and that’s it.’”

Fans believe the pointed track takes aim at her nemeses Kanye West and Scooter Braun, but Taylor didn’t give those rumors any oxygen.

Knowing her, she’s letting her scathing lyrics do the talking for her.

