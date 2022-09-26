Taylor Swift reveals name of 7th track off upcoming ﻿’Midnights’ ﻿album

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

After taking a night off, Taylor Swift‘s Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series resumed Monday with a brand new revelation — the name of the seventh song off the Midnights album.

The song is called “Question…?” and is now the third title she officially revealed off the upcoming studio effort.

Midnights, Taylor’s upcoming tenth studio album, is due out October 21. To hype fans for the upcoming release, the Grammy winner has been revealing a new song title every day at midnight. Previously, she announced the songs “Vigilante S***” and “Mastermind,” the respective eighth and 13th tracks.

It should be noted “Vigilante S***” is Taylor’s first song title with a swear in it, so fans were obviously jarred but excited by the unexpected profanity. Meredith, Taylor’s cat, assisted with that particular song title reveal with a well-timed meow.

Midnights is comprised of “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” where Taylor would roll over and jot down lyrics describing what was keeping her awake.

Taylor will continue revealing song titles until her new album arrives next month. So, if you’re curious to hear what song she’ll reveal next, head on over to her TikTok page every midnight for the next clue.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.