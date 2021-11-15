      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Roasts ‘Three Sad Virgins’ With Pete Davidson in ‘SNL’ Music Video

Nov 15, 2021 @ 8:47am

Taylor Swift helped Pete Davidson roast the “Please Don’t Destroy” comedy trio of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in a Saturday Night Live video.

The parody featured Pete Davidson rapping about how “All my friends are cool and famous — except these three sad virgins.”

Taylor comes through on the bridge staring with Ben who is a “sad Ron Weasley” then Martin having the “charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow,” and finally John with his “big-ass bowling ball head.”

The comedians agree with Taylor that “none of them have the guts to take their shirt off in front of a girl.” Taylor was the musical guest while Jonathan Majors hosted.

What did you think of Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson’s “Three Sad Virgins” song?

Popular Posts
Dwayne Johnson Shows The Sweet Way His Daughter Reacts To People Recognizing Him
Ryan Reynolds Offers Paul Rudd Advice On Being ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Adele Promises Oprah Winfrey ‘Filthy Jokes’ In One Night Only Trailer
McDonald’s Giving 12 Days Of Freebies With ‘Mariah Menu”
Paul Rudd Is People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On