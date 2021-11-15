Taylor Swift Roasts ‘Three Sad Virgins’ With Pete Davidson in ‘SNL’ Music Video
Taylor Swift helped Pete Davidson roast the “Please Don’t Destroy” comedy trio of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in a Saturday Night Live video.
The parody featured Pete Davidson rapping about how “All my friends are cool and famous — except these three sad virgins.”
Taylor comes through on the bridge staring with Ben who is a “sad Ron Weasley” then Martin having the “charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow,” and finally John with his “big-ass bowling ball head.”
The comedians agree with Taylor that “none of them have the guts to take their shirt off in front of a girl.” Taylor was the musical guest while Jonathan Majors hosted.
