Taylor Swift Sends Fan Flowers and a Note After Car Accident

A Taylor Swift fan named Lindsey received some words of encouragement from her favorite singer after being involved in a terrifying car accident.

Accompanying some flowers, Lindsey got a handwritten note from Swift herself that reads, “Lindsay – Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.”

It continues, “I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I am so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”

Lindsay was absolutely floored by the message, posting her gratitude and a video of herself crying reading the note. The craziest part is, she has no idea how Taylor found out about her accident!