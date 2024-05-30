Taylor Swift shouts out Blake Lively’s kids during The Eras Tour stop

Taylor Swift gave a sweet shout-out to Blake Lively‘s daughters while onstage during her Eras Tour show.

At Taylor’s first show in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, Blake was seen enjoying the concert with three of her daughters. The moment was captured in fan-recorded video shared to the social platform X.

Blake’s girls Betty, Inez and James were captured dancing along to Taylor’s hit “Shake It Off.” During the folklore and evermore section of the show, Taylor even gave them a subtle shout-out.

“I have to say that on folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty,” Taylor said to the crowd.

That wasn’t the only time Taylor directly addressed the audience that evening.

During the surprise song section of the show, Taylor performed a mash-up of her Tortured Poets track “I Look In People’s Windows” and the Midnights song “Snow on the Beach” on piano.

After transitioning to “Snow on the Beach,” the stage opened up, leading the audience to believe Taylor’s collaborator on the track, Lana Del Rey, was going to join her onstage for the performance. Naturally, the crowd went wild with ear-shattering screams.

This caused Taylor, who was in the middle of singing the song, to say, “It’s just me, guys.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.