Taylor Swift spotted sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift may not be dating Travis Kelce, but she definitely took the Kansas City Chiefs tight end up on his offer to watch him “rock the stage at Arrowhead Stadium.”

On September 24, Taylor was spotted in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, cheering while wearing full Chiefs regalia, and sitting next to Kelce’s mom, no less.

For months, there’s been speculation that Travis and Taylor are dating, based on Travis’ revelation that he’d tried and failed to meet Taylor and give her his number when she performed at Arrowhead earlier this year on her Eras Tour. Since then, both Travis and his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, have been grilled relentlessly about what’s going on between Travis and Taylor, though neither brother has confirmed that the two are actually involved.

On Thursday, September 21, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis revealed he invited Taylor to watch him play. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Of course, Taylor’s appearance at the game could be just a publicity stunt, but fans are shook. On the Taylor Swift Reddit thread, one wrote, “It’s over for the British boys.”

Taylor’s last few boyfriends, including Joe Alwyn, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Harry Styles and, allegedly, The 1975 singer Matt Healy — have all been Brits.

