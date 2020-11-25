Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Disney+ Special

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced on Twitter yesterday that she had a concert film releasing on Disney+. The film would feature her performing songs from her latest album ‘folklore’.
Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020
Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020