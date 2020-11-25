      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Disney+ Special

Nov 25, 2020 @ 10:14am
taylor swift

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced on Twitter yesterday that she had a concert film releasing on Disney+. The film would feature her performing songs from her latest album ‘folklore’.

Popular Posts
Local Teacher Makes Plea, Gives Inside Look On Classroom Conditions
multiple pizzas on display
Pizza Shop Worker's Lie Sends 1.7 Million Into Lockdown
Starbucks Holiday Cup
Walmart Is Selling Starbucks Cup Ornaments That Are Filled With Hot Chocolate
face masks COVID
CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving
wonder woman film poster
Wonder Woman 1984 Hitting HBO Max Same Day It's In Theaters-At No Extra Cost!