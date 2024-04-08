Taylor Swift teases what look like lyrics from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Is it “Karma”? Taylor Swift has shared what look like lyrics from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and those lyrics just happen to mention an eclipse.

Taylor posted an Instagram Story Monday of an old-fashioned typewriter pecking out three lines: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine/ Full eclipse.”

Taylor hasn’t released much in the way of a preview for her new album. So far there’s been no first single, and these are the first lyrics — or what we think are lyrics — that we’ve seen. Basically, all we know is the track listing and, thanks to her newly announced Apple Music playlists, which of the new songs correspond to the “five stages of heartbreak.”

To recap: The first stage, denial, is represented by “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life.” The anger playlist is “You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs.” The bargaining playlist is “Am I Allowed to Cry?”

The depression playlist is “Old Habits Die Screaming,” while the final stage, acceptance, is “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Tortured Poets Department arrives April 19.

