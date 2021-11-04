      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift to appear on 'The Tonight Show' the day before latest album drops

Nov 4, 2021 @ 2:15pm

Beth Garrabrant

Jimmy Fallon has revealed that Taylor Swift will appear on The Tonight Show on Thursday, November 11, the day before she releases Red (Taylor’s Version).

Jimmy broke the news by tweeting a video of himself pinning a card with Taylor’s name on it onto his bulletin board showing his upcoming guests. Actually, he first pins up the card using a clear pushpin, then takes it down and tacks it back up with a red pushpin, as one of Taylor’s hits from Red, “I Knew You Were Trouble,” plays.

One Swiftie pointed out that the video is 13 seconds long — with 13, of course, being Taylor’s lucky number.

Taylor is doing something of an NBC takeover next week: In addition to appearing on The Tonight Show on November 11, she’ll also be on Late Night with Seth Meyers that same evening. Then, on November 13, she’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is the second re-recorded album that Taylor’s released, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which came out back in April and hit number one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
PETA Wants Major League Baseball to Drop the Term ‘Bullpen’
Check Out The New ‘House of Gucci’ Trailer
Kevin Hart Tries His Hand At Drama In New Series
Snoop Dogg Ended His Long Feud With Eminem
Taylor Swift, J.Lo, Christina Aguilera, Jay-Z, Eminem And More A Part Of The “Rock ‘N Rock Hall Of Fame” Ceremony
Connect With Us Listen To Us On