Taylor Swift to be named Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at the Nashville Songwriter Awards

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift is being honored as the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at this year’s Nashville Songwriter Awards.

The country-turned-pop superstar is being awarded for the consistent success of “Nashville-associated songs” that appeared on a variety of Billboard charts — including Country Airplay and Pop Songs — between 2010 and 2019. The Songwriter-Artist award requires that the songwriter is also the artist who recorded the songs.

While Taylor’s been working in pop for years now, some of her songs still appear on the country charts, such as “Betty,” “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” Her rerecorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) have also recently topped the country album charts.

Taylor will officially receive her award at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on September 20.

In a statement, Taylor’s pal Keith Urban says of Taylor’s songwriting skills, “A good songwriter can have you see the flowers in a song. A great songwriter can have you see and feel them. But, a truly gifted songwriter’s songwriter will have you see, feel and smell those roses in the window. That’s Taylor.”

He adds that Taylor is “constantly mining, digging, untethered, uncovering new forms of artistic expression and going at it in such a way that I’m not sure if she’s fearless, or just able to compartmentalize fear. What’s the difference anyway?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.