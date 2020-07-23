Taylor Swift To Release Surprise New Album “Folklore”
Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll release a surprise album on Friday (June 24) entitled, “Folklore.” “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” Swift captioned her Instagram post. Swift also revealed that “Folklore” was written while isolating from the coronavirus but she did have Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner of rock band The National and William Bowery, all as contributors to the album. “Folklore” will have 16 songs upon its release, however the deluxe edition, which there are eight different versions in both CD and album format, will have 18 songs. A video for “Cardigan,” along with the album, will also be released on Friday (July 22nd) at midnight.