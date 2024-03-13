Taylor Swift unveils new bonus acoustic song in ‘Eras Tour’ film, drops “cardigan” clip

Taylor Swift is covering all the platforms with new content today.

On March 13, she revealed that “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” a song from her 2019 album Lover, will be one of the bonus acoustic songs in her movie Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), which streams March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+. You can watch a clip on the Disney+ Instagram page now.

But that wasn’t enough, because after all, it is the 13th. Taylor also released a :54-second preview of the film’s performance of “cardigan” on Apple’s App Store. You can watch it by starting the App Store on your iPhone and looking under the “Today” tab. No iPhone? You can also watch it by clicking on apps.apple.com/story/id1734523857.

In addition to “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “cardigan,” Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) also features bonus acoustic performances of “Maroon” and a few others that have yet to be revealed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.