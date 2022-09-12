Taylor Swift wants to direct feature films: “It would be such a privilege and an honor”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift appears to be courting a Best Short Film Oscar nomination for All Too Well. But based on what she told attendees at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend, one day, she might be in the running for a Best Picture trophy as well.

According to Variety, during a moderated talk at the festival, Taylor said when it comes to directing, “I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film.”

“I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way,” she added, saying it would be “such a privilege and an honor [to direct a feature film].”

Taylor added that she sees herself directing “human stories about human emotion,” noting that she can’t imagine herself ever “filming an action sequence.”

Referring to the plot of All Too Well, she joked, “I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme, guttural heartbreak at your most formative age that debilitates you emotionally for years and then you have to develop the scar tissue in order to move on with your life, and limp your way to your typewriter and write a novel about it. I think I’ve done that.”

As for that infamous “scarf” — first mentioned in the lyrics of the song “All Too Well,” and now a focal point in the film — Taylor said, “Basically, the scarf is a metaphor…And I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just gonna stop.”

