Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl ring ceremony from Liverpool

Taylor Swift is supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, from all the way across the pond.

Because Taylor is on the U.K. leg of The Eras Tour, which is currently playing a run of shows in Liverpool, England, she missed attending Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

But that didn’t stop the pop superstar from showing her support for her man. Taylor appeared virtually by watching Chariah Gordon‘s Instagram Live of the event. She participated excitedly in the comment section of the livestream, writing a series of comments, such as, “YESSSSSS” and “CONGRATULATIONS.”

Taylor continued writing in all-caps, typing, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH” and “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

She then congratulated Gordon’s partner, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, for singing a contact extension with the Chiefs. “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE,” Taylor wrote.

Eventually Taylor had to go to bed to prepare for Friday’s Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, which has a six-hour time difference from Kansas City.

“Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys,” Taylor said as she signed off.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.