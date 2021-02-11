      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Will Drop New “Love Story,” Plus 6 Unheard “Fearless” Era Songs

Feb 11, 2021 @ 2:25pm

Taylor Swift was on Good Morning America this morning (February 11th) She announced the re-recorded version of Love Story will drop tonight (Feb 12th) at midnight. Fearless will be her second re-recorded album. It will have 26 tracks-6 tracks have never been heard.

They are from the ‘vault.’ Fearless will have new cover art. Using an old TikTok trick she dropped a clue that spelled out April 9th which is a Friday and highly likely is the release date for the album. Are you supporting Taylor Swift’s re-release albums?

Popular Posts
New Stimulus Package Calls for College Students, Adult Dependents to Receive $1,400 Payments
Trump Resigns From Screen Actors Guild
The CDC Guide To A Safe Super Bowl Gathering
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Gauntlet Takes Jimmy And Kelsey To The Edge
Congratulations To Our $10,000 Fresh Start Winner!