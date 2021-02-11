Taylor Swift Will Drop New “Love Story,” Plus 6 Unheard “Fearless” Era Songs
Taylor Swift was on Good Morning America this morning (February 11th) She announced the re-recorded version of Love Story will drop tonight (Feb 12th) at midnight. Fearless will be her second re-recorded album. It will have 26 tracks-6 tracks have never been heard.
They are from the ‘vault.’ Fearless will have new cover art. Using an old TikTok trick she dropped a clue that spelled out April 9th which is a Friday and highly likely is the release date for the album. Are you supporting Taylor Swift’s re-release albums?