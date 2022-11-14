Taylor Swift wins four trophies at MTV EMA Awards
Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were in full swing Sunday night at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.
The ceremony celebrated the best music and artists from across the world with musical performance from the likes of Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, OneRepublic, Tate McRae, Ava Max, and more.
Harry Styles, who had the most award nominations overall with seven, snagged the award for Best Live. Close behind in nominations was Taylor Swift, who earned six, making her the most nominated female artist. Of those six, she took home four EMAs including Best Artist and Best Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Song
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Best Video
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best Artist
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Best Live
Harry Styles
Best Pop
Taylor Swift
Best New
Seventeen
Best K-Pop
Lisa
Best Latin
Anitta
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best Rock
Muse
Best Alternative
Gorillaz
Best R&B
Chlöe
Best Longform Video
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video For Good
Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Biggest Fans
BTS
Best PUSH
Seventeen
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
