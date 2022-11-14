Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Taylor Swift wins four trophies at MTV EMA Awards

November 14, 2022 8:54AM EST
Courtesy MTV

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were in full swing Sunday night at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.

The ceremony celebrated the best music and artists from across the world with musical performance from the likes of Bebe RexhaDavid GuettaOneRepublicTate McRaeAva Max, and more.

Harry Styles, who had the most award nominations overall with seven, snagged the award for Best Live. Close behind in nominations was Taylor Swift, who earned six, making her the most nominated female artist. Of those six, she took home four EMAs including Best Artist and Best Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Song
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Best Video
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist
Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Best Live
Harry Styles

Best Pop
Taylor Swift

Best New
Seventeen

Best K-Pop
Lisa

Best Latin
Anitta

Best Electronic
David Guetta

Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj

Best Rock
Muse

Best Alternative
Gorillaz

Best R&B
Chlöe

Best Longform Video
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good
Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Biggest Fans
BTS

Best PUSH
Seventeen

Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

