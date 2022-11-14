Taylor Swift wins four trophies at MTV EMA Awards

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were in full swing Sunday night at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.

The ceremony celebrated the best music and artists from across the world with musical performance from the likes of Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, OneRepublic, Tate McRae, Ava Max, and more.

Harry Styles, who had the most award nominations overall with seven, snagged the award for Best Live. Close behind in nominations was Taylor Swift, who earned six, making her the most nominated female artist. Of those six, she took home four EMAs including Best Artist and Best Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Song

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Best Video

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Best Live

Harry Styles

Best Pop

Taylor Swift

Best New

Seventeen

Best K-Pop

Lisa

Best Latin

Anitta

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

Muse

Best Alternative

Gorillaz

Best R&B

Chlöe

Best Longform Video

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Biggest Fans

BTS

Best PUSH

Seventeen

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG