Taylor Swift’s back at number one, Beyoncé scores 21st top 10, “I’m Good” bests “Blue” peak

Now that the Billboard Hot 100 has finally calmed down from its annual Christmas music invasion, things are getting back to normal, with former number ones reclaiming the spot, various hits hitting new peaks and old songs hitting the top 10 thanks to TikTok.

First off, Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” has returned to the top of the Hot 100. That makes seven weeks on top in total for the Midnights single, tying Taylor’s previous longest-running chart-topper, “Blank Space,” which also ruled for seven weeks.

Next up, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue),” which previously peaked at number seven, has now bounced back up to four. This gives Bebe her second top five hit, after 2018’s “Meant to Be,” and David his fourth. But what’s more impressive is that “I’m Good (Blue)” has now gone higher on the chart than the song it interpolates: Eiffel 65‘s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” which hit number six in 2000.

Meanwhile, “Die for You,” a song that first appeared on The Weeknd‘s 2016 album Starboy, is suddenly in the top 10, thanks to its popularity on TikTok. That in turn has led to more airplay and streaming, bumping the song to number eight.

And finally, Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” has jumped from #38 to #10, giving Bey her 21st top 10 Hot 100 hit as a solo artist and her second top 10 from her album Renaissance. This is Beyonce’s first album to produce multiple top 10 hits since I Am…Sasha Fierce back in 2008 and 2009. That album gave us “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” “If I Were a Boy,” “Halo” and “Sweet Dreams.”

