Taylor Swift’s dad won’t face charges after allegedly punching a photographer in Australia

The Straits Times reports that Taylor Swift‘s dad, Scott Swift, won’t face any charges after he was accused of assaulting a photographer in February in Sydney, Australia.

Australian police said on March 26 that no action would be taken against Scott. Photographer Ben McDonald had claimed that Scott confronted him and punched him while he was taking photos of Taylor getting off of a private yacht.

He reported the incident to police, but Swift then left the country as the Eras Tour moved onto Singapore.

A Taylor Swift spokesperson told ABC News after the alleged altercation, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.