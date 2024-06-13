Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour creates seismic activity during Edinburgh shows

She’s just gonna shake, shake, shake the Earth.

Taylor Swift created seismic activity during her Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland. During the pop superstar’s June 7-9 shows in the city, seismologists at the British Geological Study recognized “ground breaking” activity, saying earthquake readings were detected up to 6 kilometers from Murrayfield Stadium.

Apparently, monitoring stations in Edinburgh recorded a similar seismographic pattern during each of the three nights Taylor performed in the city. Notably, the moments that resulted in the most significant activity each night were Taylor’s performances of “…Ready For It?,” “Cruel Summer” and “champagne problems.”

The concerts were attended by over 200,000 fans, with the most enthusiastic crowd activity occurring on the June 7 show. Seismologists measured fans dancing in time to the music, which reached its peak at 160 beats per minute during “…Ready For It?” During that song, the crowd transmitted the amount of power equivalent to around 6,000 car batteries.

Next, Taylor performs three shows in Liverpool, England, starting on June 13, which happens to be the 100th performance of The Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.