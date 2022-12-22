Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ sells 6 million in just eight weeks

Beth Garrabrant

Some albums take years to sell a couple million copies. Taylor Swift managed to sell three times that many in two months.

According to her record label, Taylor’s latest album, Midnights, has sold 6 million units worldwide, including 3 million in the U.S. Midnights came out on October 21, meaning the album sold that many copies in about two months.

Monte Lipman, the CEO of her label, says in a statement, “It’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

Of course, Midnights set many additional records when it was released. For example, it was Taylor’s fifth album to debut with more than one million units sold. She’s the only artist ever to have five albums sell over one million units during release week. Midnights is also the first album since 2015 to sell over 1 million physical copies.

And in another first, songs from the album occupied the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to all the awards that Taylor collected in 2022, she’s going into the new year with four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and a possible Oscar nomination for her song “Carolina,” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

