Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ is coming October 21

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s first album of all-new material since 2020’s evermore will be here October 21.

The album is called Midnights, and on Instagram, she wrote that the album consists of “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” When she won Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, she teased the album by saying she’d give us the details “at midnight.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she wrote of the album. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching, hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

Taylor also wrote, “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful, life-altering mistake.”

Since releasing the one-two punch of folklore and evermore in 2020, Taylor has released two re-recordings: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

