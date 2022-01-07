TD’s Tailgate Closes Canton Location
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Blame it on the pandemic.
A popular Canton bar and burger joint closed over the Christmas holiday, and won’t reopen.
The good news about the TD’s Tailgate location in the 2200 block of West Tusc is that there’s a second location on North Main Street in North Canton.
It remains open.
Owner Kim Shapiro tells Channel 5 they were already operating at just 60-percent of full staffing.
Then the omicron variant hit, and more staff got sick during the busy holiday shopping period.
Also, the lease was up at the Canton location.
That location had been open for a decade.