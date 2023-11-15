Teacher Figures Out A Way To Fly Her Students To Mexico…Sort Of

CBS News Sunday Morning profiled first grade teacher outside Dallas who came up with a clever way to expose her class to travel. Sonja White took them on a flight to Mexico for a day. How did she do that? Using imagination and inventive resources.

She created boarding passes and passports for all the students, and then played a YouTube video showing the cockpit and pilots flying a plane. Like a simulated ride at Disney World…they all bought in and felt like they were on a real flight using their imagination!