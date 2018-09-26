Teacher Fired After Giving Zeroes for Not Turning in Work

It seems like common sense to me: if you don’t do the work, you don’t get the credit. That way of thinking is exactly what got Mrs. Tirado, a teacher in Port St. Lucie, Florida, fired from her job. Mrs. Tirado refused to give students partial credit for not handing in their work. Turns out, her school’s grading policy was that teachers cannot give zeroes for work that had not been turned in. The lowest grade you can give in that case is a 50%. She did not get to say goodbye to her students in person, so she left a note for them on the white board. She snapped a picture and shared it to her Facebook:

She was a teacher for more than 17 years.

SOURCE: WLOS