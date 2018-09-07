Teacher Limits Kids to Two Bathroom Breaks Per Month
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 7, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

A note that a teacher gave to her 8th grade students has gone viral. Mrs. White, an 8th grade teacher from Aspire Hanley Middle School in Memphis, gave her students a note that informed them they will only be allowed to leave her classroom twice a month. That means if students need to use the restroom, get water, or see the nurse, they only have two chances to do it per month.

Parents were very upset. But others defended the teacher, saying some students abuse bathroom privileges.

